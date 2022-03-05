WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 26.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WD-40 by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $207.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $198.15 and a 1-year high of $322.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

