Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 439 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $238.28. 2,396,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,793. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

