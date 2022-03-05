Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Equity Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,003. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $521.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,182 shares of company stock valued at $372,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

