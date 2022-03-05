Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,735. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

