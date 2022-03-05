Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 382 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.25. 7,772,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,041. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

