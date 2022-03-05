Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $11.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weave Communications traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 12742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.