Webster Bank N. A. Buys 127 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.