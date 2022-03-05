Webster Bank N. A. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

HON stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

