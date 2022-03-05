Webster Bank N. A. Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.