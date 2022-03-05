Wedbush Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

DPZ opened at $413.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

