Wedbush Comments on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

