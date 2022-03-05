Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.93% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

