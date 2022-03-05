Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of PRPL opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.