Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Homology Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.