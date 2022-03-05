Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.77 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 103,447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,383,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,012,000 after acquiring an additional 161,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $212.82 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $146.06 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

