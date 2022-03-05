Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,629 shares of company stock valued at $525,290. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

