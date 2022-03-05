Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,998. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

