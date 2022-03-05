Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,559 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Medifast by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $186.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

