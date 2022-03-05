Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,953,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 908.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 151,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

