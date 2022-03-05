Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target to $6.00

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,834,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,927,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 112,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 764,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 298,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

