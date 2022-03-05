Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

