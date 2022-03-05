West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 0.4% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $99.96. 257,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,596% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.60.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88.
About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)
