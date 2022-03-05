Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will report $20.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. 26,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,319. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $207.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,044 shares of company stock worth $256,950. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

