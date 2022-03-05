Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

