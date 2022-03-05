WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $6.67 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. WHALE has a market cap of $51.39 million and approximately $882,126.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00016876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,474.08 or 0.99829631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048347 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

