Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Up 69.3% in February

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $8.42 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

