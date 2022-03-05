Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk Buys 2,010 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk bought 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$19,738.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$907,544.76.

Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk acquired 1,940 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$13,968.00.

WCP stock opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$10.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

