WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $413.47 million and $6.67 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015444 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004857 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

