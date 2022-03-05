Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $653.69 million, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

