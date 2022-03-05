Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.00. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 11,144 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.