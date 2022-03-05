Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 91,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Lumen Technologies makes up 0.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after acquiring an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,777,000 after buying an additional 268,596 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,342,000 after buying an additional 409,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

