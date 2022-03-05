Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

