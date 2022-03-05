Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $84.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.