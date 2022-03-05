Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 530 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.