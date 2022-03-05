William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRAA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $199,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

