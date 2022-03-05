William D. Pruitt Sells 3,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. 58,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.
NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
