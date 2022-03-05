William H. Hanson Sells 1,119 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) SVP William H. Hanson sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $15,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $964.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after acquiring an additional 219,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.