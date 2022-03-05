William H. Hanson Sells 1,119 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) SVP William H. Hanson sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $15,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $964.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.75.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
GLDD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.