Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.55 (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.35 or 0.06713616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.78 or 0.99778874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.