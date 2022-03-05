Wing Finance (WING) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $20.55 million and $1.83 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.70 or 0.00022128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.88 or 0.06708865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,234.18 or 0.99821306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,362,421 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

