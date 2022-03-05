Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.37. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $136.97. The company had a trading volume of 437,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,313. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.35, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

