Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.