WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.
