Wolfe Research Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $60.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

