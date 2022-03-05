Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Shares of WDAY opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.40 and a 200 day moving average of $262.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.30, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

