WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $774.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. WPP has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

