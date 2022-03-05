Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Tops $309,266.01 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00012047 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $309,266.01 and approximately $41.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.52 or 0.06705288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,159.75 or 1.00086085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

