X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 543,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

