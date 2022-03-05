XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $8.87 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

In other news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

