Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after buying an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 183,817 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
