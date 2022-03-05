Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after buying an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 183,817 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

