Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

